APPEAL: Gardaí seek witnesses to an alleged discharge of a firearm

APPEAL: Gardaí seeking witnesses in relation to an alleged discharge of a firearm
Gardaí are investigating an alleged discharge of a firearm this morning in Oldbridge, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.
They are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident.
Gardaí received a report alleging that a firearm had been discharged in the Brook Crescent area of Oldbridge, Clonmel on November 19, at approximately 12:30 am.
No one was injured during the incident and one residential property was damaged.
A BMW 3 series saloon car was located burnt out in the Seskin area of Kilsheelan a short time later.
Both scenes are currently preserved to allow a technical examination to take place.
Gardaí are asking anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.
They are appealing in particular to anyone who was in the Brook Crescent area of Clonmel or the Seskin area of Kilsheelan between 9:00pm last night, November 18 and 1:00am this morning, November 19.
Any road users with camera footage are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
Gardaí said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
