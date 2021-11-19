No change in number of Covid-19 patients in hospital as figures remain at 6 month high

Hospital numbers for Covid-19 patients continue to remain high, according to latest figures.
There are 643 people hospitalised, figures released this morning show. This is the same number as yesterday, which was the highest figure in 6 months.
A total of 78 new Covid-19 patients were confirmed in the past 24 hours.
The figure for Covid-19 patients in hospital is 17% higher than last Friday, and 38% higher than a fortnight ago.
The latest ICU figures stand at 118 cases for those receiving intensive care treatment.
Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio earlier today, HSE CEO Paul Reid admitted "the entire health system, both hospitals and community healthcare, are now under very serious pressure".
He also revealed that close to 500,000 people have received a booster vaccine in the country.
Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Danie Butler, at the flag-raising ceremony in Lough Gur
Senan West, far right, pictured with his parents Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West and his siblings Christabel, Dora and Francis at Glin Castle Picture: Michael Cowhey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.