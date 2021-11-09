Search

09/11/2021

CMO suggests Europe 'in many ways' has been the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

The Chief Medical Officer has suggested Europe "in so many ways" has been the epicentre of the Covid-19 virus. 

Dr Tony Holohan made the comments in a video yesterday, where he said, "We're still in the midst of a global pandemic. Europe has been the epicentre of this infection in so many ways, all the way through the course of of this pandemic. And in many ways, it's not releasing its grip." 

He made the comments in the wake of rising numbers of Covid-19 infections, with over 3,000 new cases reported in Ireland since yesterday November 8. 

He stated levels of transmission are "very high" but the likelihood of people ending up with severe infection is "significantly reduced because of how good these vaccines are". 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) this week released a statement claiming Europe and Central Asia are "again" at the epicentre of the pandemic. 

WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, called the current pace across the 53 countries of the WHO European Region "of grave concern". 

He said, "If we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million Covid-19 deaths in Europe and Central Asia by the first of February next year – and 43 countries in our Region will face high to extreme stress on hospital beds at some point through the same period." 

