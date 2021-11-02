Two of Ireland's 'National Treasures' to host new 'problem-solving' podcast

The podcast will see the public getting in touch with their problems while the hosts try to solve them.
Two of Ireland's most successful women are teaming up for a new podcast for BBC Sounds.
Best-selling author Marian Keyes and comedian, writer and actor Tara Flynn are set to host the new 'problem-solving' podcast where listeners can get in touch with a problem and the dynamic duo will do their best to fix it.
In an Instagram post today, Tara Flynn, best known for her role Amy Huberman's series Finding Joy, revealed the new podcast saying "The secret is out".
View this post on Instagram
Followers were quick to show their excitement at the news and congratulate the two.
Amy Huberman, Blindboy and Dermot Whelan were among those offering their best wishes, with one commenter calling the women 'National Treasures'.
The new podcast titled 'Now You're Asking with Marian and Tara' for BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4 will be available to stream from January 2022.
