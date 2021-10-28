Search

28/10/2021

'You are all wonderful' - Irish TV presenter praises midwives as she welcomes new baby

'You are all wonderful' - Irish TV presenter praises midwives as she welcomes new baby

'You are all wonderful' - Irish TV presenter praises midwives as she welcomes new baby

Reporter:

Reporter

Irish TV presenter, Kathryn Thomas, has welcomed a new baby. 

The host of Operation Transformation took to Instagram to introduce fans to her second child, a girl she has reportedly named Grace Anne McLoughlin. 

In a post on social media, the TV star confirmed her new daughter was born safely on Tuesday October 26th weighing 8lbs 3oz. 

She wrote, "A huge thank you to my amazing [doctor] Hugh O Connor and everyone at The Coombe Hospital. Blown away once again by the nurses and midwives. Nothing but incredible care, reassurance and even a bit of craic to keep you sane in those anxious moments (Kelly take a bow). You are all wonderful." 

She also gave thanks to "the entire team" at Merrion Fertility Clinic, and said, "[They] were with us from the beginning helping to make our dreams of family a reality." 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media