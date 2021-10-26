Famous actor broke into an Irish pumpkin farm

Search

26/10/2021

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Portlaoise native and famous actor Robert Sheehan revealed he broke into a pumpkin farm in Killarney last week while on a holiday to county Kerry.

Speaking on the Late Late Show, Robert was promoting his new book Disappearing Act, a collection of short stories that are 'satirical of self-talk' when he made the revelation. 

Killarney Pumpkin Farm is located on the outskirts of Killarney in County Kerry and features a pumpkin patch that caught the attention of the Love/Hate actor last week.

Robert said he drove into the pumpkin farm and saw locked gates and signs saying 'Keep Out' and 'Trespassers will be prosecuted' 

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy, he said: "I thought it was best to ask forgiveness than permission.

"I snuck in, there were pumpkins everywhere, a corn maze, a horror bus, a beautiful display for the children and I stole 2 pumpkins."

Robert clarified that he left a 20 euro note in return for the pumpkins and brought them back for his aunt, niece, and nephew at home.  

He sent a message to the pumpkin farm on Instagram and he said he was 'hugely sorry for ignoring their keep out signs' and he was 'sorry for being cheeky'

Killarney Pumpkin Farm said not many others would get away with breaking and entering and asked if anyone wanted to see the 'funny CCTV footage'.

After much attraction online, the pumpkin farm uploaded the CCTV footage which gained a great reaction from everyone across Ireland. 

Robert Sheehan is originally from Portlaoise and has found major success in his acting career overseas. He has starred in Irish-made Love/Hate, Misfits, and The Umbrella Academy. He has recently written a collection of short stories called Disappearing Act. 

