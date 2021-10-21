Search

21/10/2021

WARNING: Keep house tidy to help firefighters in event of fire

Firefighters have warned that a tidy house is safer in the event of a fire. 

Less clutter on floors and stairs will help emergency personnel get into the property and carry out their duties. 

The advice was given by Kildare Fire Service on social media.  

A spokesperson said: "A tidy house is a safer house.

"Keeping your homes tidy not only makes it easier for firefighters to enter and carry out their duties in an emergency, but it will aid you and your families in evacuating the premises.

"Keep your floors, stairs, halls and landings clear of clutter to make sure you can get out safely and quickly in a time of emergency.

"Knowing your home is one thing, but trying to escape in the dark is a different story as you need to use nearly all senses to get out safely."

