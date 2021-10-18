PROPERTY WATCH: Calling all DIYers - €70k for Midlands property in need of TLC

A fabulous 3 bedroom house situated in the heart of Rathdowney Co. Laois overlooking the main street of the town.
Ideally situated, it is in close proximity to schools, shops, and all local amenities.
USE THE NEXT BUTTON ABOVE TO BROWSE THROUGH THE PHOTO GALLERY
Rathdowney is a town situated in the heart of the midlands and is located 32km from Portlaoise and 123.6km from Dublin.
This quaint town house is going for an asking price of €70,000. Interested? For more information, click here
Pictured trying out the new system is John Francis, Shannon Airport Security Manager | PICTURES: Arthur Ellis
The state-of-the-art manufacturing centre will be located in the National Technology Park at Plassey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.