15/10/2021

'Proceed, pause or proceed with some safeguards' - Minister Harris says Government must decide on ease of restrictions

'Proceed, pause or proceed with some safeguards' - Minister Harris says Government must decide

Minister Harris says Government needs to decide on easing of restrictions

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris as said the Government must decide whether to proceed, pause or proceed with some safeguards as it considers the next stage of easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Minister Harris said that despite the rise in Covid-19 cases more than 90% of people are now vaccinated and some perspective is needed.

He said it is not a binary choice whether to continue to reopen or not, but to "ask the question is there a way to proceed with openings [while] retaining vaccine certs or face masks for a bit longer".

The former minister for health said that a level of scrutiny of the options is required and the Government will consult with public health authorities ahead of any decision.

He also urged the 70,000 people who have had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to come forward for a second dose.

Mr. Harris said that a more widespread booster [or third] vaccine programme could be beneficial as was seen in Israel and that advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) on this is expected next week.

He said NIAC is assessing the information on a booster programme for more of the population.

 

