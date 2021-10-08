Countdown on to two massive life-changing lottery jackpots this weekend

Two life-changing lottery jackpots are on offer this weekend, with tonight's EuroMillions Jackpot set to be over €200 million.

For the EuroMillions game, if a player in Ireland matches 5 numbers and 2 lucky stars in tonight’s EuroMillions draw to scoop the huge jackpot on offer, they will officially become the 17th Irish EuroMillions jackpot winner as well as the country’s newest multi-millionaire.

With just hours to go until tonight’s EuroMillions draw, the National Lottery are reminding players hoping to win the incredible amount, that the cut-off time for ticket sales is at 7.30pm this evening. Tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie.

Meanwhile, tomorrow night’s highly anticipated record Lotto draw remains capped at €19,060,800. As the jackpot is now capped, this means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won. The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners which means that we are set to see even bigger winners at a lower tier.

The National Lottery estimate that approximately €1.2 million in additional prize money will now flow down to the next prize tier where there is a winner. This prize boost will be in addition to the normal tier prize for this category.

The Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9th June with player hoping to scoop €19.06 million and become the biggest jackpot winner in the history of the game in Ireland.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “As the week continues, the excitement levels in Lotto HQ have really grown and we can see that the same is true for our players all over the country!

"This weekend, there are two extraordinary jackpots to play for with both EuroMillions and Lotto at utterly life-changing amounts. As we get closer to both draws, we are reminding players that the cut-off time for EuroMillions ticket sales is at 7.30pm this evening while the cut-off time for sales for Lotto tickets is at 7.45pm tomorrow evening.

"We are urging players to purchase their tickets early ahead of both draws as we are expecting an increase in sales as the draw times get closer. Don’t forget that tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie.”