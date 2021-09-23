Anger as peat is imported to Ireland from Latvia

Ireland importation of 3,600 tonnes of peat from Latvia at the weekend, has been described as "utterly unacceptable".

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the Government’s inaction on the availability of peat for the horticultural industry is "an unbelievable scenario".

"Following an IFA protest in July, we secured a commitment that a short-term solution was imminent in order to avoid the importation of peat from Eastern Europe and the Baltics," he said.

However, he said on Saturday, a load that filled 200 trucks was imported from Latvia to supplement this ‘so called’ stockpile of peat.

"IFA had highlighted that this stockpile of peat would not be of use for the mushroom industry as fresh excavate is required. If no action is taken, it’s expected that imported peat for the mushroom sector will be required in the next six weeks. In effect, we will be importing product that is 80% water, which is utterly ludicrous," the IFA president said.

“It’s an unbelievable scenario given that horticultural peat is readily available and can be harvested in a sustainable, environmentally friendly manner in this country,” he said.

“The difficulty in sourcing peat is the final nail in the coffin for many horticultural operators. It’s very contradictory to talk of expanding our horticultural sector while many growers are currently forced into exiting due to rising input costs, labour shortages, peat availability and diminishing margins,” he said.

According to the IFA, the consultation group convened by Minister Malcolm Noonan earlier this year has met on 11 occasions. Every possible alternative has been discussed at length. As it stands, no viable alternative is available for the industry.