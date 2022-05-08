Search

08 May 2022

Limerick rapper Willzee releases debut album

Limerick rapper Willzee releases debut album

Kuti Gris, the debut album from WIllzee, is out now,

Reporter:

Leader reporter

08 May 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE MARGINS have always been the most fertile ground for hip hop and 29-year old, Limerick born Traveller, Willzee (William Casey) is no stranger to the space between the lines.

With a mission to inspire others, his first full length album Kuti Gris (Gammon for piece of the heart) is an unsentimental epilogue of a fascinating life “urging a different course for communities in need of care, locally and worldwide.”

Willzee, a Traveller raised in a ‘settled’ foster home admitted he always felt he was the odd one out and different to the rest. “I existed in the middle line of both cultures which at first was difficult, but as I grew so did my meaning and purpose” says Willzee.

The album is used by Willzee as a means to honestly express his identity as well as loss. “Throughout my life, my heart has been broken multiple times from the loss of both my parents to siblings and friends”.

Kuti Gris means ‘a piece of heart’ in Traveller Gammon language, an accurate reflection of how each track represents a piece of heart lost or found. Check out the focus track 'On Top’ on Spotify.

Talented Limerick schoolboy set his sights on Hollywood with agency deal

With a musical style harking back to the golden years of 90’s rap, and musical heroes such as Eminem, Hopsin and proud Traveller, folk-rapper Steo Wall, Wilzee’s rap is a gritty take on the issues faced generation’s Z and Alpha.

His music is informed by global issues such as climate change, local issues like the scourge of hard-drugs, as well as the personal issues he has encountered in his life. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media