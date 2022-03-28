In Pictures: Music for Mental Health returns to popular Limerick venue

THE annual Music for Mental Health gig returned to Dolans Warehouse at the weekend following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Music for Mental Health is a social impact event linking artists, businesses and good causes to generate awareness for mental health in Ireland.
All monies raised through ticket sales are shared amongst six charities within the Humanli family. They areBlue Box Creative Arts Therapy, Cliona’s Foundation, Clare’s Wish Foundation, Corpus Christi Primary School, Limerick Suicide Watch and Lime Tree Theatre.
Click 'here' for more photos
Poet Laureate Kieran Beville, Dominic Taylor, Limerick Writers’ Centre and Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler
Emer Bambrick, Sustainability Senior Manager; Rory Leahy, Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer and Richard Manton, Chair Board Sustainability Committee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.