13/09/2021

International line up confirmed for Limerick Jazz Festival

International line up confirmed for Limerick Jazz Festival

At the launch of the Limerick Jazz Festival were Aisling O'Grady, Rory Keane, Jamie Lundy and Ed Hansom |PICTURES: Alan Place

LIMERICK will play host to a wealth of local and international musicians for the tenth annual Limerick Jazz Festival which takes place later this month.

Bands from Switzerland, Chile and Scotland will play live during the festival along with local musical stars and will feature a mix of online and live events.

All of the live 'in-person' events will feature allocated seating and other public health measures.

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler says he's looking forward to the festival which begins on September 20.

“Limerick Jazz Festival is now an established part of the city’s cultural calendar.  It has shown great imagination and resilience to stage a combination of online and live music in both 2020 and 2021, and I look forward to its continued development in the future.”

Organiser, John Daly says he's delighted to announce this year’s festival programme. 

“We have worked hard to develop a line-up that works in the unusual times we live in with a mix of great online and live events,” he commented.

“Limerick was the only jazz festival in Ireland to feature live music in 2020, and in 2021 we are delighted to be the first jazz festival in Ireland to welcome back live music, and that the gradual easing of public health measures has allowed us to cater to a much bigger audience than might otherwise have been the case," he added.

Limerick Jazz Festival is promoted by the Limerick Jazz Society.  It is supported by the Arts Council and Limerick City and County Council. 

Online events will run from Monday, September 20 to Wednesday, September 22 with highlights including two specially commissioned performances by Limerick-based vocalists Jean McGlynn and Liam O’Brien.

Live 'in-person' events will run from September 22 to September 26 at Dolans unless otherwise indicated.

For more information and full listings visit limerickjazzfestival.com

