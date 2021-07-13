Limerick set to rock this summer as live concert series is confirmed

LIVE concerts are set to return to Limerick later in the summer, it has been confirmed.

Limerick City and County Council, in association with Dolans, has announced details of a series of live concerts which will take place during August and September.

The concerts - at the Milk Market - are being funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media through the Local Live Performance Programming scheme.

The Limrock Live series will showcase a diverse range of local acts including Emma Langford, The O'Malleys, Toucan, Anna's Anchor and the Alvin Purple Experience.

Concerts will take place every Friday night in August in an effort to welcome live audiences back to this popular venue as Covid-19 restrictions are gradually lifted.

In accordance with government guidelines, each performance will be strictly limited to a 200 person capacity with tickets sold as pods of four people.

Welcoming the announcement Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: "We’ve all been craving live music during the pandemic and missing the simple pleasure of going to an outdoor gig with our friends and family. I warmly welcome the fact that local artists are being supported through this Local Live Performance programming scheme and that the Council is collaborating with the superb team at Dolans Presents to make this summer event happen- I’m really looking forward to it.”

Speaking at the announcement of the Limrock Live series, Neil Dolan of Dolans Presents said: “We are delighted to partner with Limerick City and County Council to deliver this great idea to Limerick audiences. The past 18 months has been a difficult one for both performers and audiences alike. The 'Limrock Live' series will be an opportunity for all of us to celebrate coming together once again to celebrate live music”.

Limrock Live series

August 6: Toucan

August 13: Anna’s Anchor

August 20: Alvin Purple Experience

August 27: Emma Langford

September 3: The O Malleys

Tickets are on sale from dolans.ie.