Search

08 Apr 2022

Munster Rugby team named for Champions Cup last-16 clash against Exeter Chiefs

Triple injury blow for Munster Rugby ahead of Exeter Champions Cup clash

Jack O'Donoghue has been named captain

Reporter:

Leader reporter

08 Apr 2022 1:32 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE MUNSTER Rugby team for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 clash against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park has been named.

There are eight changes to the team that lost to Leinster last week and Jack O’Donoghue is set to captain the province in the Champions Cup for the first time.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy member Alex Kendellen starts in European competition for the first time at Number 8 on his 14th appearance of the campaign.

Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Simon Zebo and Jean Kleyn all return to the starting XV after recent knocks with Ben Healy also coming into the starting line-up.

Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen form a new-look back row while the centre partnership of Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell unchanged.

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer keep their places in the front row with Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley starting in the engine room.

Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery and Gavin Coombes were all unavailable for selection due to injury.

A hamstring complaint has ruled out O’Mahony with the Munster captain to be reassessed on Monday ahead of the return fixture at Thomond Park.

Carbery presented with a low-grade leg/knee injury following the Leinster clash but is expected to make his return to full training on Monday.

Gavin Coombes has undergone surgery on the ankle injury he suffered against Leinster and has been ruled out until May.

Saturday's match kicks off at 5.30pm and will be broadcast on BT Sport.

Munster Rugby starting XV: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Jack O’Sullivan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media