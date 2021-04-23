Munster name strong team for Rainbow Cup opener against Leinster

THE Munster team for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup opener against Leinster at the RDS has been named.

Captain Peter O’Mahony returns to the starting lineup having recovered from a thigh injury with fellow Ireland international Shane Daly also slotting into the starting XV.

There are a total of seven changes to the squad that was defeated by Toulouse in the knock-out stages of the Champions Cup last time out.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Daly on either flank. Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne behind. Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander complete the starting lineup.

Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Ben Healy and Calvin Nash are named among the replacements.

Munster starting XV: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Calvin Nash.

Kick-off at the RDS is at 7.35pm on Saturday with live TV coverage on eir Sport