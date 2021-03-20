Munster Rugby's Johann van Graan praises referee in ground-breaking fixture

MUNSTER head coach Johann van Graan said debutant match referee Hollie Davidson handled Friday night's Guinness PRO14 fixture with Benetton 'really well' on a ground-breaking night for female match officials at Thomond Park.

While Scottish official Davidson was taking charge of her first PRO14 fixture as a referee, Limerick woman Joy Neville served as Television Match Official for the ground-breaking game which was the first fixture in a top-tier men's professional club rugby that both the referee and TMO roles were filled by female officials.

Davidson is the latest product of the Guinness PRO14’s elite referee pathway and follows in the footsteps of former Ireland international Neville in becoming the second female official to be appointed to a Championship fixture.

The officials received widespread praise for their performances in the game which ended in a bonus point win for Munster Rugby.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: "I thought the referee was very good. She was very calm, she communicated to the players exceptionally well before the game.

"I felt she handled the game really well and I think a real good step forward for her and was very pleased with her performance."