03 Oct 2022

Electric vehicles power ahead as new car registrations catch up on last year

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), today released the official 222 new vehicle registration figures for September. 

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

03 Oct 2022 5:57 PM

New car registrations for September were up 42.5% (6,340) when compared to September 2021 (4,449). Registrations year to date are up 0.7% (101,492) on the same period last year (100,745) and are 10.9% behind (113,945) that of pre-Covid levels. 

Light Commercial vehicles (LCV) are up 6.5% (1,756) compared to September last year (1,649) and year to date are down 20.5% (20,974). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are down 12.4% (197) in comparison to September 2021 (225). Year to date HGV's are down 6.3% (2,120).

Used car imports for September (4,344) have seen a decrease of 12.4% on September 2021 (4,952). Year to date imports are down 26.8% (37,418) on 2021 (51,138).

For the month of September 1,858 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 770 in September 2021. So far this year 14,513 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 7,819 on the same period 2021 an increase of 85.6%. 

Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with a combined market share now of 40.76%. Petrol continues to remain dominant with 30.09%, Diesel accounts for 26.99%, Hybrid 19.67%, Electric 14.30% and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 6.79%. 

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI said: 

“New vehicle registrations, hampered by global supply issues, continue to remain challenging. New car sales year to date, while strong in September and breaching the 100,000 barrier for the year, are only marginally ahead of last year, and are 11% behind 2019 (pre-COVID levels).  

“Sales of commercial vehicles, both Light (LCVs) and Heavy Good Vehicles (HGVs), also remain subdued. On a more positive note, Electric Vehicle Sales continue to power ahead, with over 14,500 new EVs sold this year, up 86% on last year, with EVs accounting for 29% of new car sales in the month of September.

“This strong performance of the EV market is down to increased supply from Vehicle Manufacturers, particularly in the family segment, and the vital support of the SEAI grant scheme.

“The early Budget, with no VRT increases and the extension of the EV grants for the first half of next year, provides some stability in what is highly volatile retail environment, and will hopefully encourage car buyers into dealerships for the vital selling period between now and the end of the year.” 

