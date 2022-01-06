Search

06 Jan 2022

Sales of electric cars increase in Limerick as top-selling make and models of 2021 are revealed

Sales of electric cars increase in Limerick as top-selling make and models of 2021 are revealed

242 electric cars were sold in Limerick during 2021

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THERE was a significant increase in the number of electric cars sold in Limerick last year, new figures have confirmed.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), 242 electric cars were registered in Limerick during 2021 - up 149% on 2020 when 93 electric cars were sold.

The SIMI figures also show there were significant increases in the sale of hybrid cars last year and that electric cars accounted for almost a third of all cars sold in Limerick over the 12 months.

Meanwhile, the top-selling makes of models for 2021 have been revealed.

Toyota (460) was the most-popular brand among Limerick buyers last year following by Ford (401) and Volkswagen (383). The top-selling model was the Hyundai Tuscon (171) following by Toyota Corolla (169) and Toyota Yaris (112).

Construction of new multi-million euro Limerick school gets underway

According to SIMI, a total of 3,479 new cars were sold in Limerick during 2021 - up 8.72% on the 3,200 sold in 2020. However, the figure was significantly lower than in 2019 (3,884) - the last normal year before Covid-19.

Commenting on the 2021 figures, Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General, said: “The difficulties arising from both Covid and Brexit impacted on the supply and demand for cars, which made 2021 another challenging year for the Irish Motor Industry. While new car sales show a 19% increase on 2020, they remain behind 2019 levels. On a positive note, the sale of Electric Vehicles (EVs) more than doubled in 2021, and with the sale of EVs being underpinned by SEAI Grants, we can expect to see an increasing number of new EVs on Irish roads in 2022." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media