Sales of electric cars increase in Limerick as top-selling make and models of 2021 are revealed

THERE was a significant increase in the number of electric cars sold in Limerick last year, new figures have confirmed.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), 242 electric cars were registered in Limerick during 2021 - up 149% on 2020 when 93 electric cars were sold.

The SIMI figures also show there were significant increases in the sale of hybrid cars last year and that electric cars accounted for almost a third of all cars sold in Limerick over the 12 months.

Meanwhile, the top-selling makes of models for 2021 have been revealed.

Toyota (460) was the most-popular brand among Limerick buyers last year following by Ford (401) and Volkswagen (383). The top-selling model was the Hyundai Tuscon (171) following by Toyota Corolla (169) and Toyota Yaris (112).

According to SIMI, a total of 3,479 new cars were sold in Limerick during 2021 - up 8.72% on the 3,200 sold in 2020. However, the figure was significantly lower than in 2019 (3,884) - the last normal year before Covid-19.

Commenting on the 2021 figures, Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General, said: “The difficulties arising from both Covid and Brexit impacted on the supply and demand for cars, which made 2021 another challenging year for the Irish Motor Industry. While new car sales show a 19% increase on 2020, they remain behind 2019 levels. On a positive note, the sale of Electric Vehicles (EVs) more than doubled in 2021, and with the sale of EVs being underpinned by SEAI Grants, we can expect to see an increasing number of new EVs on Irish roads in 2022."