Motors Review: One Mighty Mokka

Opel’s new Mokka is the second new model from the Opel stable this year following hot on the heels of their new Crossland.

Opel say their arrival heralds the beginning of an exciting new era for the brand.

I was very taken with the new Mokka with its stand-out exterior appeal. It’s stating the obvious to say the car is eye-catching and boldly styled. It will most certainly change the perception of the brand attracting many existing Mokka customers and conquest buyers alike.

My car was in a Jade White exterior with black and red accents. It features the brand’s new Vizor front face complemented by a redesigned Opel Blitz lightening bolt and a centrally aligned model name at the rear.

The interior is quite ‘breathtaking’ with red accents and dark shiny trim which, for me, took a bit of getting used to though friends loved the colourful look. And one is a Mokka owner. There’s quite good rear legroom. Boot space is 350 litres with rear seats in use and there was a skinny spare below the floor.

The new interior Pure Panel cockpit integrates two widescreen displays of up to 10 and 12-inches in size and focuses on the essentials. The central display is tilted to the driver which I always appreciate. It provides the latest technologies.

Three cheers that intuitive buttons still control the most important functions such as air conditioning and the radio volume, unlike in many other cars where you have to go through a sub-menu on a touch screen to get to the temperature controls, being distracted by the process.

The uncluttered instrument panel mainly shows your digital current speed, average fuel consumption, and some other relevant information.

Opel engineers have succeeded in reducing the car’s weight, saving up to 120kg over the previous generation while also improving body stiffness, resulting in lower fuel consumption and the car being more responsive, agile and fun to drive.

New Mokka is available in petrol, diesel and all-electric versions.

Petrol and diesel engines range from 100hp to 130hp. The fun starts with the entry level 1.2 petrol 100bhp turbo 6-speed manual (€23,295 plus delivery related charges; 5.7 L/100kms, 125g/km C02). If you want higher performance then choose the 130bhp turbo offered with both 6-speed M/T or 8-speed automatic transmission (5.6-6.01 L/100km). Annual road tax is €210.

The two petrol engines are joined by a lively 1.5 diesel outputting 110bhp 6-speed manual (4.5 L/100kms, 114g/km C02).

An electric Mokka-e available in SRI and Elite trims, produces 136hp and 260 Nm torque from a standing start. The 50kWh battery enables a range of up to 324kms (WLTP).

Trims are SC, SRI and Elite. Standard equipment on the entry level trim includes enhanced traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist (which I find quite annoying), collision avoidance sensor with brake assist, pedestrian detection alert, electronic cruise control with speed limiter, rear parking sensors with a rear view camera, a 7-inch colour touchscreen and 7-inch colour driver instrument cluster, DAB radio and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Moving up, the sporty SRI trim (priced from €24,795 plus delivery charges), gains heated front seats, electronic climate control, auto wipers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a USB port and a 12V socket on the dash and two more in the rear, tinted rear privacy glass, and 17-inch alloys and LED front fog lamps. The top trim, (from €27,795), adds a driver seat massage function to help the driver relax, leather upholstery, a 10-inch colour touchscreen with navigation, an enhanced 12-inch multi-colour driver instrument cluster and 17-inch bi-colour black alloys. There was also a voice command function, and a wireless charging pad for my mobile phone.

My car was the more powerful 130hp choice with automatic transmission. You hardly notice the gear changes and the car had oodles of power on tap. You can park it neatly in a small parking slot and it has a small turning circle. It was very economical too returning a combined fuel consumption of 6.2L/100kms after a week with the car. I always like good blind spot alerts as in the Mokka.

This is a car I’d be happy to have permanently in my driveway.