Search

31 Mar 2022

Limerick motorcyclists warned of special garda operation

Limerick motorcyclists warned of special garda operation

The month-long operation begins this Friday

Reporter:

David Hurley

31 Mar 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI in Limerick and across the country are set to mount a special operation during April targeting the behaviour of motorcyclists.

The month-long operation, which will be led by members of the Roads Policing Unit, is being rolled out in response to the number of road accidents and collisions involving motorbikes.

There have been a number of fatal collisions, involving motorcyclists in Limerick and Clare since the beginning of this year and seven motorcyclists died in collisions across the country during April 2021.

WATCH: Business groups welcome announcement of preferred route for Limerick-Cork road project

"Ten motorcyclists have been killed in road accidents (nationally) so far this year and it is only the end of March. Gardai want to give some advice, which could be lifesaving," explained Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In particular, motorcyclists are being urged ease off the throttle, to wear the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and to wear high-visibility clothing to ensure they are seen by other road users.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media