Limerick motorcyclists warned of special garda operation

The month-long operation begins this Friday
GARDAI in Limerick and across the country are set to mount a special operation during April targeting the behaviour of motorcyclists.
The month-long operation, which will be led by members of the Roads Policing Unit, is being rolled out in response to the number of road accidents and collisions involving motorbikes.
There have been a number of fatal collisions, involving motorcyclists in Limerick and Clare since the beginning of this year and seven motorcyclists died in collisions across the country during April 2021.
"Ten motorcyclists have been killed in road accidents (nationally) so far this year and it is only the end of March. Gardai want to give some advice, which could be lifesaving," explained Sergeant Ber Leetch.
In particular, motorcyclists are being urged ease off the throttle, to wear the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and to wear high-visibility clothing to ensure they are seen by other road users.
