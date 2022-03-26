Success for Limerick company at inaugural EV Dealership Awards

A LIMERICK company has been named among the winners at the inaugural Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) EV Dealership Awards.

SEAI says car dealerships are a vital part of the transition to clean and efficient transport and the awards recognise those who are working to increase consumers’ understanding and experience of EVs and their uptake.

Hinchy's Garage Ltd, which has premises in Garryspillane and in the city, is the only Limerick-based dealership to have received an award.

There were 116 applications across 25 counties and dealerships competed through a mystery shopping exercise where they were scored on a number of factors including how visible EVs were in the showroom, how knowledgeable their salespeople were on EVs, and their sales approach.

Commenting on the announcement of the winners, Declan Meally, Director of Business, Public Sector and Transport at SEAI said: “SEAI recognises that EV car dealerships and their staff are a key set of enablers to EV uptake. I congratulate this year’s winners whose commitment and dedication are hugely inspiring. I would also like to thank those Dealerships for supporting the awards in such large numbers. Engaging and supporting EV dealers will help influence Ireland's transition to EVs. These new SEAI Dealership Awards provide additional incentives and opportunities to build capacity and competence in the supply chain and help to improve the overall public customer experience.”

The overall national winner will be selected at the SEAI Energy Show which takes place in the RDS, Dublin next week.