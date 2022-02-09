Search

09 Feb 2022

Road closure in place following Limerick road incident

Road closed Castlecomer

Emergency services are currently at the scene

Reporter:

David Hurley

09 Feb 2022 11:41 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A SECTION of the main Limerick to Cork road has been closed to traffic following a road incident earlier this Wednesday morning.

While details of what happened remain unclear, emergency services are at the scene of the incident which occurred on the N20 near Banogue village shortly after 9am.

There are reports that a truck left the road but it's unclear if any other vehicle was involved or if anyone was seriously injured.

Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service - two from Kilmallock fire station and one from Rathkeale fire station remain at the scene along with gardai. Paramedics from the National Ambulance Service were also deployed.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

It is likely the road will remain closed for some time to facilitate the safe removal of the truck.

