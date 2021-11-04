Search

Two pedestrians injured in Limerick road accident

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a road accident in Limerick city just over a week ago.

Two pedestrians were injured when a silver Toyota Celica car left the road while travelling at Groody Road, Castletroy shortly after 4.30pm on October 27.

"The car mounted the footpath and collided with two pedestrians, a young man and woman. The man suffered a serious leg
injury while the young woman received an injury to her hand," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Both were treated in hospital following the incident.

No other vehicle was involved and an investigation is continuing to establish what happened.

"The Groody Road would have been very busy at this time and gardai are appealing for witnesses to this collision and any motorists with dash cams to contact them on 061-212400," said Sgt Leetch.

