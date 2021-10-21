Investigation launched after car crashes through wall at Limerick shopping centre

The incident occurred in Raheen on Wednesday afternoon
GARDAI are investigating after a car crashed through a wall and hit a parked vehicle near a busy Limerick city store.
A person at the scene of the incident told the Leader: "A white car came out of the South Court Hotel car park. It went straight through the wall and hit a car parked in the the Centra car-park."
While both cars were extensively damaged, no serious injuries were reported.
Several units from Limerick Fire and Rescue, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and gardai all attended the scene.
A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí attended the scene of a traffic collision that occurred in the Courtfields area of Raheen at approximately 1pm on Wednesday, October 20. No injuries were reported in the course of this collision."
Maryville, Laurel Hill Avenue, Limerick is one of the properties which Limerick City and Council intends to acquire
Don't mess with Shannon Banks, a 57-year-old Limerick Tidy Towns volunteer (played by Richard Lynch) with a sharp tongue and a great love for Limerick. Picture: Farhan Saaed/ilovelimerick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.