21/10/2021

Investigation launched after car crashes through wall at Limerick shopping centre

Car crashes through wall and hits parked car in Limerick

The incident occurred in Raheen on Wednesday afternoon

Donal O'Regan

GARDAI are investigating after a car crashed through a wall and hit a parked vehicle near a busy Limerick city store.

A person at the scene of the incident told the Leader: "A white car came out of the South Court Hotel car park. It went straight through the wall and hit a car parked in the the Centra car-park."

While both cars were extensively damaged, no serious injuries were reported.

Several units from Limerick Fire and Rescue, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and gardai all attended the scene. 

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí attended the scene of a traffic collision that occurred in the Courtfields area of Raheen at approximately 1pm on Wednesday, October 20. No injuries were reported in the course of this collision."

Local News

