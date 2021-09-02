Limerick's top-selling car revealed as latest sales figures show continued growth

ANOTHER year-on-year increase in new car sales was recorded in Limerick last month, new figures have revealed

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show there was a 5.06% increase when compared to August 2020. A total of 187 new cars were sold in Limerick during the month - up from 178 in August 2020 and 176 in August 2019.

The latest figures also how the number of new cars registered in Limerick during the first eight months of 2021 increased by 10.85% compared to the same eight months last year.

However the 3,260 new cars registered between January and August was 11.05% lower than in 2019 when car dealerships were fully open.

Commenting on the latest figures, SIMI Director General Brian Cooke said their are still challenges.

"The new car market has in recent years been hampered not only by the pandemic, but also by Brexit related issues, and this has seen several years of a weakened new car market. What is positive is that those businesses and consumers who have been buying new cars are choosing lower emitting vehicles across all fuel types. In particular there has been a significant uplift in the sale of new electric cars since the start of this year," he said.

According to the figures, the five most popular make of model of car sold in Limerick so far this year are: Toyota Corolla (165), Hyundai Tucson (160), Toyota Yaris (107), Ford Kuga (103) and Ford Focus (100).

Of the new cars registered in Limerick between January and August, 206 were electric, 577 were petrol electric (hybrid), 187 were petrol/plug-in electric hybrid and 81 were diesel/electric.