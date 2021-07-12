Garda appeal after Limerick motorist is fined for parking in disabled space
A €150 fine was issued to the owner of this car
GARDAI are appealing to motorists not to park in disabled parking spaces following an incident in the city centre in recent days.
Over the weekend, gardai from Henry Street, highlighted the detection which resulted in a €150 fine being issued to the owner of a Toyota car which was parked at Catherine Street.
"Garda Coffey was on the beat earlier this week when he saw this car parked in a disabled parking bay with no permit displayed . A fixed charge notice of €150 was issued to the owner," read a post on social media.
"Please respect parking bays and keep them free for those who need them," added the post.
Under Operation Enable, any vehicles illegally parked in a disabled parking space will see the registered owner or driver being issued with a fine.