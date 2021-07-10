Emergency services attend scene of collision in Limerick city centre

The scene of the collision which occurred at 6.15am this Saturday
EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a collision in Limerick city centre this Saturday morning.
The early morning incident involving two vehicles occurred at the Broad Street junction at 6.15am.
Members of the gardai, ambulance service and fire brigade attended the scene.
No injuries are reported.
