Motorists warned of Limerick road closures to facilitate reconstruction works

MOTORISTS are being advised that several road closures will take effect from Monday to facilitate construction and overlay works.

The longest closure will see the R518 Rathkeale to Ballingarry road being closed to traffic until the end of November to facilitate reconstruction works at Main Street in Ballingarry.

Traffic diversions will be in place for the duration of the works via the N21, R523 and R519.

Separately, Limerick City and County Council says other road temporary closures will be in place for a three-week period, from tomorrow, to facilitate overlay works.

The roads where the works are to be carried out are at the following locations.

Cappanahanagh (Murroe) (L1123)

Portnard, Cappamore (L1127)

Pallasgreen (L1152)

Herbertstown Main Street (L5131/L5130)

Garrychara, Kilteely (L1576)

Athlacca (L8614)

Ballyorgan (L8547)

Glenbrohane (L1517)

Kilfinane (L1511)

Black Road, Galbally/Lisvarrinane (L1523)

The local authority says school traffic will be facilitated and that the works will take place between 8am and 6pm each day up to Friday, May 14.

While diversions will be in place, local traffic will be facilitated where possible - click here for full details.