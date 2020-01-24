Significant delays as road is closed following Limerick collision

MOTORISTS are being warned of significant delays following a road collision on the outskirts of Limerick city.

Emergency services, including two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Mulgrave Street station, remain at the scene of the incident which occurred on the N24 near Killonan Cross shortly before 5pm this Friday.

Crash on Tipperary Road at Killonan.. Tipperary road closed with traffic diverted around by Boher. AVOID IF YOU CAN... Hope nobody hurt... @Live95Limerick @Limerick_Leader @limerickpost @LimerickCouncil pic.twitter.com/TNJFw6yH5e — Kieran Ryan-Benson (@kieranryan999) January 24, 2020

A section of the N24 is blocked on the Tipperary side of the M7 flyover as and AA Roadwatch is warning that traffic is very heavy on approach from both directions.

#LIMERICK N24 remains blocked outside Limerick City. Very heavy traffic on approach and on local surrounding routes. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 24, 2020

There are no reports of any serious injuries and it’s not known when the road will be reopened.