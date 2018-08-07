Sales of new cars fall in Limerick as Ford Focus hits top spot

THE number of new cars sold in Limerick last month decreased slightly when compared to July of last year.

Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show 860 new cars were registered in Limerick during July compared to 880 during the same month in 2017.

A total of 3,925 new cars were sold across Limerick during the first seven months of 2018.

This compares to 4,093 during the same period last year and represents a decline of 4.1%.

According to SIMI, cars manufactured by Ford (296), Toyota (258) and Volkswagen (206) were the most popular in Limerick between January and July.

The three most popular models sold in Limerick were Ford Focus (159), Nissan Qashqai (152) and Ford Fiesta (139).

According to the SIMI figures, 17 new electric cars were registered in Limerick during the seven months while 10 hybrid cars (electric/petrol) were registered for the first time.

The most popular colour of newly-registered cars in Limerick was grey.