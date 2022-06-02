Louise Loves: Be a #Gamechanger with Narrative 4 new series

NARRATIVE 4 believes Ireland is in need of radical empathy. They believe that the world benefits when we are more empathetic, share stories, and use the power of story to break down division and understand differences.

Today, antisocial behaviour, reported increases in racist attacks, the rise of online hate and other forms of discrimination and division are major threats to the society and communities we want to share and live in. Narrative 4 have already reached 35% of secondary schools in Ireland with empathy education training, and fundamentally believe that discovering empathy holds the key to ending division and appreciating difference.

So, what if we changed the game? What if we could amplify the message of empathy to create a more compassionate community-focused Ireland? Narrative 4 are launching a game changer series, which will include updates, recommended empathy reading, training, content worth sharing and exciting panel discussions to move the narrative forward.

I am delighted to be hosting this first event in the series, I will be joined with a panel of powerful speakers including musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire, social entrepreneur Mamobo Ogoro and comedian Martin Beanz Warde live online, for what I hope will be a lively and engaging discussion.

Speaking ahead of the event Colum McCann says: “I think it’s clear to all why things need to change. We’re living in an age where so much of our discourse has become divisive and polarising. It’s a huge problem where I live in the United States, but it’s in Ireland too. At this stage, it’s a global issue, a pandemic of sorts, and it’s infecting all parts of society. We see it online with trolling and hate speech, and with online bullying, which has devastating effects, especially on young people”.

This event is free to join and will run from 7pm on June 2. For more information and to register visit Narrative4.ie/gamechanger



SPIN’S LOVE ISLAND LAUNCH PARTY

Love Island is back, and we are hosting an exclusive Love Island launch party! We have planned our biggest soirée to date to celebrate the return of our favourite reality TV show.

This bank holiday Monday, June 6, Thirteen Fourteen at Jerry Flannery’s on Catherine Street will play host to a fun-filled, love island themed evening. Admission is strictly guestlist and tickets cannot be purchased for this event, but all this week on SPIN we will be giving you to chance to win your spot plus an invite for three friends. Tune in weekday mornings from 7am to win, plus keep an eye on our social channels for your up to date!

Fully Charged presenter Valerie Wheeler is hosting and will be playing some of your favourite SPIN games on the night with some great spot prizes up for grabs too! Plus, DJ Eoghain Fitz is on the decks for a pre and post show party!

It’s going to be a good one, tune in this week to join the fun and for those of you who win a guestlist pass, we look forward to seeing you on the PINK carpet this Monday!

TO DO

LIVE AT THE DOCKLANDS

Limerick is the place to be for the June Bank Holiday weekend with US rock band The National, roof-raising Jenny Greene and The RTE Concert Orchestra and Limerick favourites Hermitage Green, all rocking the city for Dolan's Live at the Dockland's concert series! Limeted tickets remain @Dolans.ie

TO LISTEN

TRUE TIDES – BEATING HEART

Cork brothers return with an upbeat 80s infused pop smash with an infectious chorus bursting with gospel style backing vocals and punctuated with Quincy Jones-style brass motifs, ‘Beating Heart’ celebrates true friends, the people on your side who aren’t afraid to tell you how it is and pull you back when you begin to lose your way!

TO SEE

MUNSTER SENIOR HURLING FINAL

It is the first time that Limerick and Clare have contested a Munster final since 1995!

Throw in at Semple Stadium is 4pm this Sunday June 5.

Go n'éirí libh, lads!