Louise Loves: Limerick's hottest new festival - Summerfest! 2022!

THIS Summer, Limerick has a new and exciting music and cultural festival taking place on June 18 and 19! ‘Limerick Summerfest’ is taking place at Limerick Racecourse this June and will play host music artists from all over Ireland as well as noteworthy international acts.

Attendees across the weekend will enjoy a variety of new music including home grown Afropop, Rap, R&B, Pop, Dance and much more. Headline acts include SOULÉ, OMAH LAY and BNXN (BUJU). The festival celebrates diversity and inclusion and across the weekend, revellers will enjoy specially curated cultural displays from dance & entertainment groups from Ireland, Brazil, and Poland.

The event will also welcome a wide selection of local Limerick Food and drink vendors.

Organiser Segun Samuel told SPIN: “Summerfest has been created to give a platform to everybody in Ireland, irrespective of their ethnicity, gender, race, or belief system to get involved in a socially beneficial event and to also promote Irish music, arts, and culture.”

Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite or @ limericksummerfest.com

A share of the profits are going to support two important organisations in Limerick: Pieta House , who provide a professional one-to-one therapeutic service to people who are in suicidal distress and DORAS, the non-profit organisation who work to support and promote the rights of all migrants in Ireland.

For further details visit: limericksummerfest.com



REIC AT THE BELLTABLE

Spoken word artist and Gaeilgeóir Ciara Ní É is the founder of “REIC” which is coming to The Belltable this May 17.

REIC is a bilingual night of spoken word and poetry. Is oíche filíochta dhátheangach (agus in amantaí ilteangach) í REIC. Cuirtear fáilte roimh an Ghaeilge i gcónaí, chomh maith le taispeántas i dteagnacha eile.

The event is not to be missed. A special celebration of language, culture and creativity on our doorstwp. REIC has previously featured at festivals such as International Literature Festival Dublin, Cúirt Galway, Dublin Book Festival, Electric Picnic, Body and Soul, and IMRAM.

The event is part of “FUTURE LIMERICK’ Climate Arts Festival 2022. This is an exciting new, week-long, multidisciplinary festival with a finger on the pulse of the defining issues of our time. Ireland’s inaugural Climate Arts Festival commences on Monday, 16th May and features the acclaimed play Afloat and an immersive audio experience RISING along the River Shannon, as well as events in various central locations including Lime Tree Theatre, Belltable, Dolan’s and People’s Park.

For more information and tickets visit limetreetheathre.ie

TO DO

DARKNESS INTO LIGHT 2022

MAY 7 at 4:15am: Come together to share a sunrise moment and stand in solidarity with people impacted by suicide and self-harm.



TO LISTEN

SARAH MC TERNAN – GOTTA GET OUT

An infectious new pop track from Clare native Sarah McTernan.

A fail-safe addition to any summer playlist!

TO SEE

ED SHEERAN IN THOMOND PARK

It’s been a minute since we’ve welcomed a star as big as Ed Sheeran to Limerick.

Guaranteed to be a night to remember.

Ed Sheeran will light up the home of Munster rugby this Thursday and Friday night.