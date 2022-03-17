Search

17 Mar 2022

Louise Loves: Five things to do this St Patrick’s Day

Back with a bang! Limerick will celebrate St Patrick's Day with a number of festive treats after a two year hiatus

Reporter:

Louise Cantillon

17 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

THE PARADE!
A WELCOME return to the streets of Limerick. Kicking off at 12pm on Thursday March 17.
The Limerick St. Patrick’s Festival will include the traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday March 17, the Limerick International Band Championship taking place this year on Sunday March 20, along with a host of other family-friendly events. Visual artists Buí Bolg will join Spotlight Stage School, Artastic, the Hit Machine Drummers and hundreds of local participants in a carnival of colour, music and spectacle celebrating this year’s theme, Belonging and Identity.
Belonging can be as part of Limerick, a community, group or sports club. How does belonging shape our identity, how we see ourselves are some of the questions posed. These are all ideas that can be developed as we look for a wave of creativity and colour along the streets of Limerick for the parade.

TREATY BIER BRATZ
Treaty City Brewery have teamed up with local chef and legend, Keith Pigott (@hecooksalot) and local producers including Rigney’s Free Range Pork and Novak’s Bakery to produce the ultimate Limerick Hot Dog.
The food truck will be based on Nicholas Street by the brewery, so pick up a bite after the parade or while soaking up the festivities in the city. The food truck will be open from 1pm to 6pm on Thursday 17, Friday 18 and Saturday March 19.
CEOL BEO! Live Trad at the Locke
Hard to beat a ‘bitta ceol’ on Paddy's Day. The Locke Bar on Georges Quay is the perfect spot to bop, with live traditional Irish music and dance, all day March 17. Other live trad music options include Dolans on the Dock Road, The Bakehouse 22 on Nicolas Street or dance until late at HOUSE Limerick on Howley's Quay.

A PADDY’S DAY FULL OF LEGENDS ON TG4
In celebration of the last day of Seachtain na Gaeilge! Tune into TG4!
St. Patrick’s Day on TG4 will be the place where legends are made and celebrated this year. Heroes will be saluted, and hearts will be broken on and off the field in Croke Park, with live exclusive, free to air coverage of the highly anticipated AIB All-Ireland Hurling Club Final meeting of St Thomas (Galway) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny). (@1.30pm). That will be followed by another epic encounter in the AIB All-Ireland Football Club Final as Corofin (Galway) defend their title against Dr Crokes of Kerry. (3.35pm)

PANORAMIC WHEEL
I can't imagine a better day to soar above the city and take in the stunning 360-degree views across Limerick’s skyline on the spectacular 38 metre panoramic wheel. Have some sky-high fun for only €5. The Panoramic wheel is in Arthurs Quay Park.

Local News

