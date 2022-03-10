Louise Loves: International Women’s Day

IMAGINE a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias.

Celebrate women's achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Act for equality!

International Women's Day is an exciting opportunity to celebrate women's achievements and elevate visibility, while amplifying a call to action to everyone everywhere to do what they can to help build an inclusive world - a world where diverse backgrounds, perspectives and talent are sought, valued, and embraced.

International Women's Day is 111 years old, it's the large-scale global collective action that makes IWD truly effective and impactful. It's you who makes IWD successful. It's you who forges enduring change. It's you who chooses to challenge while others stay silent.

Make time this week to check out the IWD website. It mobilizes the mobilizers, and supports the supporters, but it's the continued deep wide scale collective action that drives positive change.

World-renowned feminist, journalist and activist Gloria Steinem explained: “The story of women's struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organization but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”

This International Women's Day do what you can to truly make a positive difference for women. Support a female creative online, chat with your female friends and colleagues. Follow the #breakthebias and simply retweet useful information and links.

I celebrated IWD on Sunday with inspirational young Limerick woman and members of the South Hill Hub.

We chatted and discussed what it's like to grow up as a woman in Ireland. The opportunities that surround us in Limerick City and fuel ambition, hopes and dreams.

Southill Hub is a not-for-profit Community Centre which serves the Southill community. The Hub (originally called the Southill Area Centre) opened its doors in 2008 and has been a key service to the community since. The Hub runs a youth work programme, a community café (The Hill Café), a community garden and sports hall. Meeting rooms and a computer room available to community groups and community organisations.



SUPPORT FOR REFUGEES FLEEING UKRAINE

Airbnb and Airbnb.org announced Airbnb.org would offer free, temporary housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine. Airbnb have sent letters to leaders in 14 countries, including Ireland, France, the UK, Slovakia, and Czech Republic, to let them know about this offer and their willingness to work together to facilitate stays as needed.

Airbnb.org have launched a new landing page - airbnb.org/help-ukraine - for people who are interested in helping with this effort. People can sign up to Host, and if they can’t host, they can donate. You do not need to be an existing Airbnb Host to sign up.

Airbnb users are also getting creative. Many have been booking stays in Ukraine to transfer money quickly to residents in need. According to Airbnb more than 61,000 users booked stays in Ukraine on March 2 and 3, contributing more than €2 million to homeowners there.

After Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced this effort on Twitter and continues to post updates.

TO DO

PANORAMIC WHEEL IS BACK!

Soar above the city and take in the stunning 360-degree views across Limerick’s skyline on the spectacular 38 metre panoramic wheel. Sky-high fun for all the family!

TO LISTEN

BOBBI ARLO – PARASITE

“Parasite” marks the start of a new musical journey for Bobbi Arlo as she embarks on what promises to be a very exciting and hectic 2022.

TO SEE

STOLEN CITY @The Record Rooms- Sunday 8pm

Showcasing the hottest emerging artists and bands #BreakingSoundIreland welcomes Stolen City to The Record rooms this Sunday. Tickets €15 on the door.