Louise Loves: #BreakTheBias with Pathway

PATHWAY presents #BreakTheBias livestream panel discussion, taking place on International Women’s Day, March 8.

#BreakTheBias with Pathway is an interactive and engaging panel discussion for secondary school students covering topics like career choice, facing bias online and choosing a-typical hobbies and interests.

I am delighted to be leading the discussion and chatting with special guests: Sara O’Donnell, Reece Creed and Katie Driscoll.

Speaking to SPIN Elle Walsh, event organiser for Pathway said: “Pathway is an un-gendered tool that helps students find the right college course for them, ignoring gender bias around this subject. We are very aware of the barriers to access that woman may face in male dominated industries like STEM, and the Pathway survey aims to encourage young girls to put themselves forward for these careers”.

“We want to hold this event to mark International Women’s Day and to show students across the country how their peers are overcoming these issues.”

Schools from across the country are invited to tune into the #BreakTheBias livestream as part of their International Women’s Day Event Schedule. #BreakTheBias with Pathway is all about highlighting the biases that people face every day. The event will give students an opportunity to hear from those who are working to overcome these biases in their own way. During the course of the discussion, participants will be joined by a diverse panel including, a verified Twitch streamer, a college student, and a fashion and lifestyle influencer, who have all over come biases in their respective hobbies, education and career. This free event will cover topics like choosing atypical career paths, the bias that they face and how to overcome these challenges.

Speaking about the event Reece Creed said “Counteracting biases is something that I have always been passionate about. I think it’s important for young people today to realise that they should not be held back by gender norms or biases that we may have and that they should feel empowered to follow the path that they want to”.

You can join the livestream through the Pathway website.

More information at www.mypathwayjourney.com



LIMERICK’S MuRli releases a new EP

Limerick rapper, producer, and songwriter, MuRli has released his new EP ‘The Sky Has Windows’ on narolane records. The EP follows the release of lead single ‘Odyssey’ last year, a track featuring Dublin singer and producer Gemma Dunleavy. The EP showcases MuRli’s versatility by way of his mesmerizing flows and lyrical dexterity, his singing and production skills. He is joined by Cork’s own Ian Ring (Boku) and rising star Godwin on production.

MuRli says: “This EP is me going back to why I do what I do in the first place. It’s me expressing my feelings and my thoughts in that specific moment in my life via words and sounds. Nothing here was overly thought out. I went into the studio with my friends to vibe out and this is me opening the windows onto those sessions“

Watch this space!

TO DO

GET OUTDOORS!

New month, longer brighter evenings at last! Soak in Spring (with a hat and scarf)



TO LISTEN

AIMÉE- NOBODY ELSE

The Irish pop artist on everyone’s watch list, Aimée has rocketed into 2022 with a high-octane new dance pop single that is sure to become an anthem ‘Nobody Else’ is an infectious dance track!

TO SEE

TONY CANTWELL AT DOLANS

Tony Cantwell is a Dublin based comedian and improviser. With over 4 million views online and quite a cult-following thanks to his oddball alter-egos Ploon, Your Ma’s Mate and The Dublin Frenchman as well as hundreds more created through his daily Instagram stories – this is a gig not to be missed!