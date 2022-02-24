Louise Loves: Limerick rapper Strange Boy is one to watch!

LIMERICK rapper Strange Boy performed his song ‘Sorrow’ on The Tommy Tiernan Show, RTE 1, over the weekend, backed by band members Seán O’Meara on guitar, Dermot Sheedy on bodhrán, Ted Kelly on banjo, and Conor Crimmins on flute. If you were lucky enough to catch the performance, you’ll know just how good it was!

Blown away by the posted response to the show, Strange Boy tweeted: “Thank you @Tommedian for having me was a pleasure listening to each guest tell their story. Am only delighted to have had the chance to perform my song for you all. Big love to everyone supporting me, yere legends.”

The song “sorrow’ features on Strange Boy’s debut album ‘Holy/Unholy’ released last year. The album sees the young Caherdavin man combine Hip-Hop and Irish traditional music, old and new cultural influences. It is poetry in motion, powerful and enchanting - like a new age Irish druid. It’s rap, and storytelling to the sounds and rhythm of our Celtic heartbeat.

Strange Boy presents his full set of skills in 10 astonishing tracks which detail his personal story, a story that is unique, but relatable for many other young Irish people. The album features guest appearances from fellow Limerick rapper Hazey Haze, Strange Boy’s brother Seán McNally Kelly, and Grammy-winning star Moya Brennan. The music was composed and produced by Enda Gallery in Kilfenora, Co. Clare during lockdown.

“When I was working on this album and when Enda (Gallery) was brewing up the beats for me, I got a sort of anxious feeling like I wasn’t going to be able to do the concept we had justice. It was also the worst possible time for me to write an album as there was a lot of suffering going on within my family.

Eventually though, through me being at mental rock bottom, the album revealed itself and the entire thing was writing within a month or two. I wouldn’t say I’m proud of it, I’d say I’m proud despite it. There’s nothing honourable or romantic about being in a bad place so I’m just glad that this album is finished. Regardless of whoever likes it or doesn’t it’s 100% my experience and there’s not much else to it. Just another one in a long line of humans talking about some sh*t that happened. That’s all,” said Strange Boy.

WATCH THIS SPACE, and let's celebrate Strange Boy , Limerick!



Use your Cúpla Focal this Seachtain na Gaeilge!

Seachtain na Gaeilge returns from March 1-17.

Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia is an international Irish language festival and one of the biggest celebrations of our native language and culture. This year the festival will be celebrating its 120th year as it has been organised by Conradh na Gaeilge since 1902. The 2022 Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia Ambassadors are Cormac Ó hEadhra, Sene Naopu agus Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin.

Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin, better known as The Kerry Cowboy is a TikTok and Instagram influencer. His viral videos celebrate the Irish language and have millions of hits all over the world. Cormac Ó hEadhra is co-presenter of RTÉ Radio One's Drivetime (with Sarah Mc Inerney) he says, He said he believes the language will flourish in urban areas but without planning and government investment in the Gaeltacht, those areas are in danger. And Sene Naopu, a native of New Zealand who plays rugby for Ireland's rugby union said she has become passionate about the language since she moved here and understands the importance of keeping a native language alive! For a full list of Seachtain na Gaeilge events visit SNAG.ie! Bígí linn!

TO DO

PAINTCLUB AT HOUSE LIMERICK

Paintclub returns to HOUSE Limerick this Thursday night.

All painting materials provided, and a free drink! For more details follow @houselimerick on social media.

TO LISTEN

PADDY HANNA – NEWYORK SIDEWALK

A beautiful new Irish release to add to your playlist. It sounds like a sunny day!

TO SEE

WILD YOUTH @ DOLANS

Rounding off the success of an impressive string of singles, Irish pop connoisseurs Wild Youth reveal their much-anticipated sophomore EP Forever Girl. This is a gig worth getting to!