Louise Loves: An opportunity for business start-ups in The South West

THE RDI Hub is a vibrant environment for start-ups and corporates to learn and collaborate to innovate and to accelerate growth based in Killorglin, Co Kerry.

A first of its kind, RDI Hub focuses on commercialisation of innovation and research in the technologies’ sectors and helps both indigenous and international start-ups and corporates scale their business.

What is Founders Weekend?

Founder Weekends are a chance for entrepreneurs to immerse themselves in their local start up community, develop their idea with expert mentors, and even find a co-founder. Teams have 48 hours to turn a concept to reality through the presentation of a polished pitch.

Speaking to SPIN Now young Limerick businessman Allen Wixted - Founder of Plop said:

“Plop is a recent graduate of the NDRC Pre-Accelerator. PlopprovidesAR experiences and technology to innovative retailers across Europe, UK and Canada. We are going from strength to strength signing big brand customers including Minotti London.

Being involved with the RDI hub and part of the NDCR Accelerator program allowed me to collaborate with business professionals and gain clarity around strategy as well as a wealth of info from successful professionals. It’s a jam-packed crash course in business start-up - a brilliant team environment for a solo founders like me.”

RDI Hub in Killorglin, Co. Kerry is hosting the next NDRC Founder Weekend and NDRC Pre-Accelerator programme to deliver early-stage start-up support and get founders one step closer to the €100K Accelerator Programme.

Dates– Founders Weekend - 2 days – July 3- 4 - Apply at NDRC.ie

Dates– Pre-Accelerator 6 weeks August 23rd, 2021, closing date for application 5thJuly

Find out more– ndrc.ie.

For more information listen to Program Manager at RDI Hub and Former founder Niall Larkin on SPIN NOW on spinsouthwest.com/podcasts.

Limerick Pride 2021

Limerick Pride 2021 takes place from July 4-11.

This year the festival will be virtual and held online with a virtual Parade taking place on Saturday, July 10.

Limerick Virtual Pride Parade will show a mix of previous PRIDE Parades, messages, and pictures from the public. This year’s Grand Marshall is Ranae von Meding a Dublin based writer, celebrant, speaker, and PRIDE activist.

To officially launch the celebration, Limerick PRIDE are holding a river parade on the River Shannon on Sunday July 4th which will see the river full of rainbows with many boats, paddleboards, and over 80 organized swimmers! This event is the first of its kind in the country.

All of Limerick PRIDE events will be streamed live on Limerick PRIDE Facebook and YouTube.

TO DO

LOVE ISLAND – BANDWAGON!

It’s back in our lives! Your daily dose of addictive reality TV.

Tune in for the drama, tongue in cheek cringey moments, or even just for the tweets! Guaranteed to cause a stir LOVE ISLAND episodes air on weekdays at 9pm.

TO LISTEN

SLANEY- ALL I WANT

Dance- pop artist Slaney is also a very talented actress and recently appeared in the hit TV show Normal People and has just been signed by same live agent as Billie Eilish. SLANEY is one to watch this year.

TO SEE

GAA CHAMPIONSHIP ’21

Limerick Senior Hurlers take on Cork in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final this Saturday at 7pm in Semple Stadium Thurles.