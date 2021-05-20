Louise Loves: Limerick teachers publish mindfulness book series

Claire Keating and Sinéad Dore are primary school teachers from Limerick who have recently written and published a children mindfulness storybook called ‘Bea’s Ocean Commotion.’ Their aim is to help promote children's mental health and wellbeing.

With thirty years teaching experience between them and a passion for the importance of mindfulness. The teacher's vision to promote mental health and children’s well-being was the catalyst to create the ‘Breathe with Bea’ children's book series.

Sinéad says: “The first book in the series is titled ‘Beas Ocean Commotion.’ It is a book about friendship and dealing with worry. Our hope is that teachers will use the beautifully illustrated, rhyming story to engage children to connect and identify with the characters as a way of helping them express their feelings. As teachers, we know that young children learn best through story, rhyme, fun, and active learning. Therefore, we designed and created an exciting book to help children identify, recognise, and manage feelings of worry and provide them with strategies to help self-regulate through mindful breathing techniques. These techniques are simple and help relax, calm and focus the mind and body.”

Claire added: “We know how important it is to give children the time, space and language to express themselves. This book also aims to develop oral language skills and give children the expressive language they need to talk, share their worries, and express their feelings with someone they trust.

Teachers can use the ‘Mindful Me with Bea’ cards to practice the mindful breathing techniques with children throughout the day, at times of transition or if any child is feeling anxious or worried at any time. This book also links very well to the S.P.H.E programme in schools. The key messages in the story cover many of the strand units for example self-awareness, self-confidence, expressing feelings and emotions and relating to others. ‘Beas Ocean Commotion’ also aims to help children with additional needs to recognise, identify, and manage feelings, which can be a challenging task. “

For more information and to order your copy of the book check out breathewithbea.ie or follow-on Instagram at @breathewithbea

HamsandwicH announce Nationwide Tour

The return of live music... I could almost cry with joy! One of Ireland’s most enthralling live acts in recent times, HamsandwicH have just announced a nationwide tour which is set to take place across Ireland from November 2021 to January 2022. Tickets are currently sale subject to availability @ticketmaster.ie.

HamsandwicH’s tour is due to kick off in Kilkenny's Set Theatre on 12 November 2021, before embarking on dates that take in Galway’s Monroes on 3 December 2021, Limerick’s Dolans on 4 December 2021, Dublin’s Opium on 18 December 2021 Kerry’s Mike The Pies on 7 January before wrapping up in Cork’s Cyprus Avenue on 08 January 2022.

HamsandwicH have been one of Ireland’s most steady indie bands over the years as many music acts as well as trends have come and gone. Not only has HamsandwicH survived but have thrived as the band prepares to release their fourth album!

