Louise Loves: Hop on the 'sustainable fashion' bandwagon!

SUSTAINABLE fashion seems to be the latest bandwagon that the world of social media is hopping on, but undeniably a great one! Fast fashion has become one of the biggest dangers to our environment.

Topped only by oil, the fashion industry is contributing to major environmental destruction – mainly because consumers insist on buying so many clothes at such cheap prices.

Major online outlets are supporting bulk processed trends, and making it so easy to splash the cash and buy a new garment for almost every occasion- along with the online phenomenon on not posting a picture wearing the same outfit twice!

Being mindful of where and how you shop is an incredibly easy way to help reduce your carbon footprint and save a few Euros. We live in a wonderful world where there are many sustainable options when it comes to clothing.

Here are four ways to make more sustainable fashion choices:

Charity/Vintage/Thrift Shops

An underrated experience when it coming to finding some hidden gems! Bag yourself a bargain and enjoy the treasure hunt feel of thrift shopping. Buying second-hand clothes is an easy way to save money, help the environment and give back to local charities!

Up-cycle

Some of Irelands most loved celebs have boasted their up cycling success online! Model and influencer Roz Purcell is an advocate of up cycling. Take pre worn garment and give it new life. The beauty of up cycling is that your options really are endless – and the more creative, the better. If you get it right, you could end up upgrading your clothes into things you love even more than you did previously.

Depop

“Depop is where the world's creatives come to buy, sell and discover the most inspiring and unique things.” In a nutshell, think eBay meets Instagram. The basic concept of Depop is that it is a quick and easy selling process using Instagram-esque format! Set up your own depop page and cash in on your old clothes, the shopping app allows you to buy second hand fashion at a fixed or negotiated price. Once you’ve made your purchase or sale, you then rate and review the seller or buyer!

Recycle

Shockingly, less than 1% of clothing fabric is recycled. The majority of fabric is discarded in landfills or oceans. But there are numerous ways you can recycle your clothes. For example, stores like H&M and & Other Stories will take your jeans and clothing, recycle the fabric for you, and give you money off on a future purchase.

Curraghchase 10K

Over 500 runners and walkers took the scenic route last Sunday as they participated in the Curraghchase 10K. Pallas foods were the main sponsors of the event but Kilcornan parish along with many local businesses also got involved and helped make this year’s event one of the most successful yet!

Event organiser Kayleigh Maher posted online to thank participants and volunteers alike;

“We are left humbled by the hundreds of people that came out and took part in today's event! As always our favourite part is meeting the people and hearing about all their goals, stories and reasons for taking the scenic route with us. Thank you to our amazing volunteers and stewards, our physios Pain Relief Limerick-Physical Therapy, photographer Dermot Mullane, Garda Alan O'Donnell, charity partner TLC4CF all our Sponsors and of course our main sponsor Pallas Foods.”

The charity event is run in conjunction with TLC4CF. Well done to all involved!

TO DO:

Paint club Limerick- Thursday August 15

Fancy having a more creative night out?Channel your inner Picasso and have a couple of glasses of whatever you fancy at Paint club Limerick this Thursday at House Limerick on Howleys Quay. More details; paintclub.ie

TO LISTEN:

Curtis Walsh – “7 Seas”

At just 18 years of age, and having amassed almost 10 million streams on his first 3 singles to date, Curtis Walsh has released his fourth single ‘Seven Seas’ and debut EP ‘Breathe’. His charming lyrics and musicianship put this pop track top of the playlist!

TO SEE:

Calling all Love Island fanatics - Meet Love Island 2019 runner up Molly-Mae Hague in Ennis this month! The fashionista is heading to Queens Nightclub in Ennis for an exclusive meet and greet with fans on Saturday August 24. Tickets and more details on queenshotelennis.com