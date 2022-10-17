Search

17 Oct 2022

Empowerment and Equality Conference to take place in Limerick

Empowerment and Equality Conference set to change lives

The Midwest Empowerment and Equality Conference 2022 takes place on November 11 at UCH

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart

17 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

A MAJOR conference which is set to take place in Limerick aims to empower, educate and encourage men and women to take better care of themselves.

The Midwest Empowerment and Equality Conference 2022 will be hosted by broadcaster and journalist Lorraine Keane who will talk to a panel of guest speakers, including Irish educator and consultant clinical psychologist Dr Tony Humphreys, professional coach and mentor Aidan O’Brien, domestic abuse survivor Noelle Grant Matthews, as well as entrepreneurs Laura Dowling and Oonagh O’Hagan.

Presented by Consultant Endocrinologist at Bon Secours and Senior Lecturer at the University of Limerick, Dr Mary Ryan, the conference will take place on November 11 at University Concert Hall.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Dr Ryan said: “We realise the importance of the education of young men and women, so one of the major highlights of the conference will be ten-minute presentations from our guest speakers on the topic of how the empowerment of women and men improves health and social outcomes in society.”

Discussion panels featuring guests from various fields will also be on the programme. The subjects will include the social issues affecting the empowerment of both women and men such as male suicide, sexual consent, equality in sport and media coverage, drug addiction and pay equality across genders.

Prestigious award for Limerick businesswoman at Network Ireland national conference

Five-minute presentations on the topics of empowerment and equality will also be given by eight students from schools across the Midwest, and each presentation will be considered by a panel of judges.

Dr Mary Ryan said 400 free tickets are being given to Transition Year students, in a bid to make the conference accessible to young people.

Tickets for the conference can be booked at the UCH Box office. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media