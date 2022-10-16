Prestigious award for Limerick businesswoman at Network Ireland national conference

ELLEN Tuffy, Network Ireland Limerick member and chairperson of Down Syndrome Limerick, has been announced as the winner of the Power Within Businesswoman of the Year.

As a member of Network Ireland Limerick, Ellen was put forward as a finalist having won at the regional businesswoman of the year awards in Limerick last May.

Ellen beat off stiff competition from 12 other finalists in the Power Within category which was sponsored by Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy.

Ellen has over 20 years of experience in healthcare but has spent the last three years working voluntarily for Down Syndrome Limerick. She is an advocate for the rights of people with Down syndrome to ensure their needs are met and to ensure their full inclusion in society.

This year saw a record number of entries for the awards from Network Ireland’s 15 branches across the country.

There was a strong Limerick contingent supporting Ellen and the other finalists representing the Limerick Branch - Marese Coakley (Glasshouse Opticians), Anna Maria Courtney (DCLA Ireland), Monica Forde (Sinnott Training & Certification) and Eve Stafford (Singer) - were among the women competing for national recognition.

Congratulating Ellen Tuffy, Emma Wilson, President of Network Ireland Limerick, said: “We are thrilled for her, it’s great to see our members being rewarded for their extraordinary achievements. I would also like to congratulate our other finalists for stepping up and putting themselves out there. This is the second year in a row we’ve brought home a national award. This is an incredible testament to the success of the Limerick branch and local businesswomen.”

More than 400 delegates attended the Network Ireland National Conference and Awards Ceremony which was hosted by TV presenter Mary Kennedy at the Salthill Bay Hotel in Galway.