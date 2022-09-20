Search

21 Sept 2022

BREAKING: remaining suspects released in investigation into murdered Limerick man

Two men and two women were arrested in connection with the murder of Lee Slattery

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

21 Sept 2022 12:04 AM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

GARDAÍ have confirmed that the remaining three people arrested in connection with an investigation into a murdered Limerick man have been released without charge.

Yesterday, four arrests were made into the murder of Lee Slattery, whose body was discovered in the Delmege House estate near Moyross, Limerick on May 31, 2010.

Two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a man in his 30s were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939. 

BREAKING: Four arrested over murder of Limerick man in 2010

A second man, aged in his 20s, was also arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. All four were held in garda stations across Limerick and Clare divisions overnight.

Earlier today, September 20, gardaí revealed that the woman in her 20s arrested on Monday, was released without charge.

In an operation update, gardaí said: "The two men in their 20s and 30s and woman in her 40s, arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Lee Slattery have been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions."

