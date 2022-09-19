BREAKING: Four arrested over murder of Limerick man in 2010

GARDAI investigating the murder of Lee Slattery more than 12 years ago have arrested four people.

The body of the 24-year-old was discovered in the Delmege House estate near Moyross, Limerick on May 31, 2010.

Investigations have continued over the years and in the course of an arrest operation in Limerick this Monday, two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a man in his 30s were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

A second man, aged in his 20s, also arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

All four are currently being held at garda stations in the Limerick and Clare garda divisions.

"The murder of Lee Slattery remains the subject of a live and active investigation. Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at the incident room in Mayorstone garda station (061) 456 980, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111, or at any Garda station," said a garda spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.