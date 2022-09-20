BREAKING: One person released in investigation into murdered Limerick man

GARDAÍ have revealed that one person has been released without charge in connection with an investigation into a murdered Limerick man.

Yesterday, four arrests were made into the murder of Lee Slattery, whose body was discovered in the Delmege House estate near Moyross, Limerick on May 31, 2010.

Two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a man in his 30s were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

A second man, aged in his 20s, was also arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. All four were held in garda stations across Limerick and Clare divisions overnight.

"The female in her 20s arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Lee Slattery has been released without charge.

"The two males, aged in their 20s and 30s and female aged in her 40s, remain detained at Garda stations in the Limerick Garda division," gardaí said today.