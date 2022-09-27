Significant increase in the number of dogs being abandoned in Limerick shelters

A LIMERICK-based animal sanctuary has said it has seen a “huge change” in the number of dogs being surrendered to shelters after the pandemic.

Marion Fitzgibbon, a founding member of Limerick Welfare Animal, has raised concerns after experiencing a surge in the number of dogs being surrendered to shelters in recent months.

“Last year, our numbers were down to about 350, because of the pandemic, people were actually looking to take in dogs. We’ve seen a huge change in the numbers coming in the first six months of this year. We had 430 in the first six months, up to the end of June," she said.

According to Ms Fitzgibbon, some owners who took in dogs during the pandemic now don’t have time to care for the animals as they’re no longer working from home.

In addition, as some people are struggling to adjust to the high prices caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, they are bringing their pets to shelters.

“On top of that, some of the costs have soared and a lot of people find that they can’t afford to keep the dogs, so it’s a combination of many old dogs being abandoned and puppies being abandoned”, she told the Limerick Leader.

Limerick Animal Welfare has expressed concern that with the cost of living crisis, the situation will only get worse. Dog owners aren’t the only ones affected, as the animal sanctuary is also struggling with the soaring costs.

“With the crisis, our costs have almost doubled. You just have to keep going, one day at a time, and hope things will get better. It’s hard to even keep the doors open because our insurance has gone up to 40 000,” said Ms Fitzgibbon

According to a spokesperson for the Limerick City and County Council, there is no evidence to support the theory that the increased numbers are related to the cost of living crisis.

However, the local authority confirmed it has already seen a noticeable increase in the number of dogs being brought to the pound this year.

Communications Officer for Limerick City and County Council, Denis Tierney, commented: “So far in 2022, 95 dogs have been taken in. While this is an increase on last year and on 2020, those two years were the lowest ever recorded by the Council and the numbers were impacted by Covid restrictions.”