Motorists advised of restrictions due to maintenance works in Limerick Tunnel

MOTORISTS using the Limerick Tunnel are being advised that restrictions will be in place this week to facilitate repair and maintenance works.

While the Tunnel will remain open to traffic throughout the night, restrictions will be introduced between 7.30pm and 6am tonight, tomorrow night, Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Lane 2 (overtaking lane) will be closed in both bores of the tunnel each night to facilitate maintenance works on the emergency doors.

Direct Route, which operates the Limerick Tunnel, says abnormal loads, such as trucks with oversized loads, will be restricted from using the tunnel while the works are taking place.

Separately, motorists are being advised that lane 1 on the northbound carriageway of the N18 will closed after the toll plaza between 9pm tonight and 6am on Tuesday to facilitate the removal of redundant streetlight columns.

Similar restrictions will be in place - at junction 4 (southbound) tomorrow night into Wednesday morning while the off-slip road to Cratloemoyle roundabout and R445 (old Ennis road) will also be closed to traffic on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Traffic travelling from Bunratty and Shannon will be diverted via the Limerick Tunnel and Dock Road.