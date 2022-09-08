Motorists advised of slip road closure on approach to Limerick Tunnel

The Limerick Tunnel | FILE PHOTO: Adrian Butler
MOTORISTS are being advised that a slip-road on the approach to the Limerick Tunnel will be closed for a short time tonight to facilitate road sign maintenance.
The closure, between 11pm and 1am, will impact traffic travelling in the direction of Limerick city from Shannon and Bunratty.
Direct Route, which operates the Limerick Tunnel, says diversions will be place for around two hours on the N18 at Junction 4 (Cratloemoyle) for traffic which is travelling southbound.
Traffic heading to Cratloemoyle roundabout will be diverted via the Limerick Tunnel, Dock Road, Shannon Bridge, Condell Road and the R445 (Ennis Road).
The Limerick Tunnel itself will remain open at all times and Clare-bound traffic will not be impacted.
