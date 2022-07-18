In Pictures: More photos of Limerick fans celebrating the historic three-in-a-row

THE celebrations are continuing following yesterday's historic victory at Croke Park which saw Limerick win their third consecutive All-Ireland title in a row.
More than 80,000 fans were at GAA headquarters for the final while thousands more watched at the big screen at TUS Gaelic Grounds.
Supporters in Limerick, Dublin and around the world have been sharing their photos with Limerick Live.
Email your photos from All-Ireland final day to news@limerickleader.ie
Like in 2018, Limerick's victorious hurlers will travel on an open-topped bus through the city | Picture: Dave Gaynor
UL has signed an MoU to establish a strategic partnership with UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.